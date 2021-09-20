https://hannity.com/media-room/total-denial-dhs-boss-says-our-borders-are-not-open-as-200k-migrants-enter-in-august-alone/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=total-denial-dhs-boss-says-our-borders-are-not-open-as-200k-migrants-enter-in-august-alone

CRUZ at the BORDER: ‘85% of the People’ Under the International Bridge ‘Are from Haiti’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.21

Senator Ted Cruz toured the US-Mexico border this week as a humanitarian disaster unfolded in Texas, confirming upwards of 85% of the people under the international bridge are from Haiti.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites… This is a man-made crisis. Eight days ago, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people. Then, the administration made a political decision. They announced they were no longer flying deportation flights back to Haiti,” said Cruz. “85% of the people under there are from Haiti.”

“Today, 700 people has grown to 10,500. If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden has said we have open borders!”

The White House temporarily blocked the use of drones from documenting the “out of control” crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Friday, implementing a two-week black-out against media outlets and private citizens.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” posted Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” posted Melugin yesterday.

BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

The number of migrants crossing the United States border from Mexico continued to surge this summer, with new data from the Department of Homeland Security showing more than 200,000 encounters between immigrants and Federal Agents.

That’s up 317% compared to August 2020.

