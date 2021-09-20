https://www.theblaze.com/news/travel-bloggers-gabby-petito-van

It appears that a tip from a family who travels the country and documents their adventures on YouTube may ultimately have led investigators to what is believed to be the body of Gabby Petito.

The FBI announced Sunday that a body had been discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming “consistent with the description of” 22-year-old Petito. Forensic identification and an autopsy will confirm whether the body indeed is Petito.

What are the details?

Jenn and Kyle Bethune, who operate the YouTube channel “Red White & Bethune,” uploaded a video over the weekend revealing that they had spotted the van being driven by Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 27 in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

The area where the van was seen in the Bethunes’ video is purportedly the same location where investigators believe they found Petito’s body.

The Bethunes say they spotted the van twice on Aug. 27, once driving into the area and a second time when they departed. The sighting happened two days after the last known contact anyone had with Petito.

“This is at the Spread Creek dispersed camping area. We got there and there was a huge gravel lot and we decided we wanted to try to drive more toward the back because we had heard the views were better back here. So, we were heading back on this long dirt, gravel road,” Kyle Bethune said in a video posted to YouTube Saturday night.

Jenn Bethune continued, “And we came across a white van that had Florida plates, a small white van. We were going to stop and say ‘hi’ because we’re from Florida too, but the van was completely dark, there was nobody there, so we decided to continue on our way.”

Sure enough, the video spotted in the Bethunes’ video was identical to the van seen in bodycam footage when Wyoming law enforcement stopped Petito and Laundrie last month.







Is this Gabby Petito’s Van caught on Youtuber’s Camera? READ DESCRIPTION



www.youtube.com



Speaking on Fox News Monday, Jenn Bethune said had the opportunity to speak with Petito’s mother after turning over the video footage to law enforcement.

“It was beautiful, we got to share some moments together on a FaceTime,” she said. “Just two moms, really just having a great cry.”

The FBI executed a search warrant at the Laundrie home in North Point, Florida, on Monday. Laundrie, the person of interest in the Petito case, remains missing as of Monday.

