Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends” sounded off on the Biden administration stopping the group of 15,000 Haitian immigrants that were camping under a bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Paxton said the message illegal immigrants have gotten “from day one” of President Joe Biden’s presidency was they were welcome to come to the border.

“We just heard from the secretary, who said we sent a very clear message the border is not open. And, yet, that’s not the message they are getting, is it?” host Steve Doocy asked.

“No,” Paxton replied. “And that is not the message they have sent. From day one, President Biden said you’re welcome to come here. We will not deport you. And that message was sent loud and clear, and Haitians have been given special protection. They are not being deported, the ones that are already here. So, the administration has even told them, you know, the ones that are here we are not deporting, so that message has gotten through. And that’s why you see that picture on the border with thousands of people waiting to get in.”

He added, “I mean, there is a reason that the Haitians are here. He invited them by giving them that special protection, and that message got sent through their community, and that’s why you saw so many show up so quickly. That’s the type of message he has been sending since day one of his administration.”

Paxton argued that the border crisis is “exactly” what the administration wants.

“They are not blocking the Haitians anymore than blocking everyone else,” he argued. “They want illegal immigration. They want what that brings, and it’s clear from what their actions are that that’s true.”

“My guess is this is exactly what the Biden administration wants,” Paxton concluded.

