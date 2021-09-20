https://www.oann.com/democrats-to-include-suspension-of-u-s-debt-limit-in-funding-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=democrats-to-include-suspension-of-u-s-debt-limit-in-funding-bill



FILE PHOTO: An American flag flies outside of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An American flag flies outside of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

September 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats will include a suspension of the debt limit to 2022 in legislation to fund the federal government.

“The legislation to avoid a government shutdown will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet our obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

