September 20, 2021

(Reuters) – The U.S. securities regulator is investigating Activision Blizzard’s handling of employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the investigation and documents viewed by it.

Shares of the videogame publisher were down 5.4% in afternoon trading. (https://on.wsj.com/2XCTG9m)

The company and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

