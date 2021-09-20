https://www.oann.com/u-s-set-to-require-vaccines-for-most-non-u-s-citizen-travelers-sources-say/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-set-to-require-vaccines-for-most-non-u-s-citizen-travelers-sources-say



FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk past artwork between terminals at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk past artwork between terminals at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for nearly all non-U.S. citizen international air passengers traveling to the United States as it relaxes other travel restrictions starting in early November, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The White House plans in November to allow travelers from countries who have been barred from the United States since early 2020 as it moves to the new requirements, the sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Franklin Paul and Will Dunham)

