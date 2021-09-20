https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/uh-oh-looks-like-another-photo-of-canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-in-blackface-has-surfaced/

You know, we’re starting to wonder if Canadian PM Justin Trudeau might have a problem. At the very least, he appears to be very problematic:

A new photo of Trudeau in blackface has leaked. It’s time to end the international embarrassment. Only Erin O’Toole can stop Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/FcghmzKNEf — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 20, 2021

That’s not brownface; that’s straight-up blackface.

I MEAN COME ON. https://t.co/HuGl5Dy68B — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 20, 2021

sd

Sees Aladdin on Broadway ONCE. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2021

His outreach to Indians is a bit much… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

Ha!

was this even a costume party https://t.co/zKBPdNg5IG — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) September 20, 2021

That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it?

the funniest thing about this is judging by other men in the photo it doesn’t even look like a costume party https://t.co/GjHoVLvWjG — JoeLongBalls (@JoeLongBalls) September 20, 2021

Unless those guys are dressed up as guests at a black-tie affair, it really doesn’t look like a costume party.

Actually, this appears to be one of the photos we were told might be floating around out there, also from a 2001 party at the private school where he was teaching at the time:

New photo, same event. And he already knew there could be more photos. He did your job for you, two years ago.https://t.co/Nw16Ckw7bS — Beach Glass Fan 🌴 🇨🇦 (@BeachGlassFan) September 20, 2021

Sorry, dude. But just because Trudeau warned that there were more photos out there doesn’t mean that he gets off the hook for doing blackface in the first place.

There are now so many photos of Justin Trudeau in blackface, I’m starting to wonder if he’s really white, or if he’s just wearing beigeface in public these days. https://t.co/Q0u6nFg7p9 — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) September 20, 2021

Right?

Although this tweeter makes a good point.

Hey, at least you guys know it’s him. I live in a state where our governor was either a dude in blackface or a guy in a KKK hood in an early ’80s picture, and he won’t say which. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) September 20, 2021

Wonder how many more photos there are of Ralph Northam.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

