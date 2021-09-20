https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/uh-oh-looks-like-another-photo-of-canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-in-blackface-has-surfaced/

You know, we’re starting to wonder if Canadian PM Justin Trudeau might have a problem. At the very least, he appears to be very problematic:

That’s not brownface; that’s straight-up blackface.

Ha!

That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it?

Unless those guys are dressed up as guests at a black-tie affair, it really doesn’t look like a costume party.

Actually, this appears to be one of the photos we were told might be floating around out there, also from a 2001 party at the private school where he was teaching at the time:

Sorry, dude. But just because Trudeau warned that there were more photos out there doesn’t mean that he gets off the hook for doing blackface in the first place.

Right?

Although this tweeter makes a good point.

Wonder how many more photos there are of Ralph Northam.

