Good times in Australia yesterday
The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) raise some Vaccine hell
Happy to bust a few windows…
WATCH: Furious construction workers in Melbourne, Australia after being ordered by their union leadership to get the jab or lose their job.
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 20, 2021
Chaos on the streets of Melbourne.
CFMEU members turned on their union over Coronavirus restrictions, including mandated vaccinations.
Things escalated quickly.
SIGN UP for the full story coming: https://t.co/mq12kr5qwh pic.twitter.com/MHdzHAesl2
— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 20, 2021
This is absolutely EPIC.. construction workers are furious their union boss John Setka sold them out.. they face termination if they aren’t vaccinated by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/k1VmlNDwuD
— Pelham (@Resist_05) September 20, 2021
Insane footage coming out of the @CFMEU Victoria headquarters in Melbourne.
Construction workersare protesting against the union, mandatory vaccination and @DanielAndrewsMP.#springst #covid19vic pic.twitter.com/kgiViaMN0U
— Gus Bruno (@gusbruno7) September 20, 2021
Huge crowd of union members and no cops.
Maybe because there’s no 70-yr-old women in the crowd to bash. pic.twitter.com/Auzr54lDRG
— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 20, 2021
Fuck the jab…
Construction workers chant “your a sellout” … “f@ck the jab” pic.twitter.com/aeZ64oFqF7
— Pelham (@Resist_05) September 20, 2021