https://www.oann.com/universal-music-indicative-share-price-set-at-18-5-euros-euronext/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=universal-music-indicative-share-price-set-at-18-5-euros-euronext

September 20, 2021

PARIS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – France’s Vivendi on Monday set the reference price for the listing of its Universal Music unit at 18.5 euros per share, suggesting a 33.4 billion euro ($39.2 billion) market capitalization for the famed record label.

Vivendi is due to list Universal Music Group (UMG) in Amsterdam on Sept. 21 in a spin off that will hand 60% of UMG shares to Vivendi shareholders.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by David Evans)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

