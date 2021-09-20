https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/vice-correspondent-notes-the-terrible-optics-of-a-largely-white-border-patrol-cracking-whips-at-black-haitians/

Along with The El Paso Times, VICE News is on that story of mounted Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants. OK, maybe they didn’t whip anyone, but at least one agent was said to have swung his whip “menacingly.” But the VICE tweet said that agents were straight-up whipping them.

Border Patrol agents are whipping Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border in Texas.https://t.co/9sFNCds7Ur — VICE News (@VICENews) September 20, 2021

He has the guy’s shirt firmly in his hand, so we’re not sure how he’s holding his whip. Anyway, a little later in the day VICE News’ Mexico correspondent softened it a bit by claiming that agents were “cracking whips” at Haitians, not necessarily whipping them. Pulitzer Prize winner Emily Green also noted the terrible optics of a largely white U.S. Border Patrol cracking whips at black Haitians.

Largely white Border Patrol agents on horses cracking whips at Black Haitian migrants seeking protection…the optics of this are terrible. For @VICEWorldNews. Thanks to @dainabethcita @johnholman100 @psskow & others reporting from Del Rio/Ciudad Acuña.https://t.co/uTk9oyMUe1 — Emily Green (@emilytgreen) September 20, 2021

Uh, JFYI, the majority of Border Patrol agents on the southern border are Hispanic. I guess that qualifies as White when it suits your corrupt narrative. — Salty SSN-637 (@Moltronic) September 20, 2021

one can be white and hispanic — Emily Green (@emilytgreen) September 20, 2021

One can be wrong and stupid — Chaise Thrash (@ChaiseThrash) September 20, 2021

After reading your tweet and seeing your picture, I believe one can be white and blindingly stupid. — Flyer (@bama_flyer) September 20, 2021

Just like you can be a “journalist” and a clown. — Kevin Hannigan (@kevinhannigan) September 20, 2021

That’s pretty thick, Emily…👍 — Ivan Andrade (Parler: @RTFerdelance) (@Ferdelance) September 20, 2021

George Zimmerman? — Mr. Evans (@finevans5) September 20, 2021

Oh right a “white Hispanic”. Classic George Zimmerman narrative. — Johnny O. (@MisterJohnnyO) September 20, 2021

One can be completely clueless AND stupid. — WillieWunPeeper (@WWP_1) September 20, 2021

They’re white when they do bad things and Hispanic when they do good things. Got it. — Don Kedick (@CeeGeeThree2) September 20, 2021

Essentially. The optics of Hispanic Border Patrol agents whipping Haitians would be much better. Not even news, really.

So how many reporters actually saw a mostly white band of Border Patrol agents, whipping, cracking whips, or swinging them menacingly at Haitian migrants. And how is it that reporters who can see things so closely and count people on horseback by race not see 12,000 migrants camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas? There seems to be only one reporter covering that story.

Former WH photographer Pete Souza manages to make what’s happening at the border about Trump (all while spreading the ‘whips’ lie) https://t.co/KV4gKDoeQe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2021

