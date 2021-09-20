http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mrn5IzGhMsU/

Law enforcement descended on the home of Brian Laundrie’s family Monday while the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, identified as a person of interest in her disappearance, was still missing.

WFLA reporter Christine McLarty was at the home in North Port, Florida, and reported seeing approximately 15 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and North Port police units tape off the house, according to the outlet.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant [Monday] at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation,” the FBI explained, adding, “No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.” #UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021 Officials were spotted going inside the Laundrie home with suitcases and documents. McLarty shared photos of the scene and said, “The home is now completely engulfed in crime scene tape”: BREAKING UPDATE: About 15 FBI agents and @NorthPortPolice raced to the Laudrie home with lights flashing and just went into the home with a lot of equipment. The home is now completely engulfed in crime scene tape. The latest from @WFLAChristine @WFLA on https://t.co/Z4BAmFopXH pic.twitter.com/lBAYkoXDQI — Christine McLarty (@WFLAChristine) September 20, 2021 She also posted pictures of the crime scene tape and vehicles lining the street: BREAKING FBI and police just began swarming the home of Brian Laundries parents house. We’re working to figure out details. Stay with @WFLAChristine @WFLA for the latest. More on https://t.co/Z4BAmFopXH pic.twitter.com/DXB1o3Bv21 — Christine McLarty (@WFLAChristine) September 20, 2021

The activity occurred hours after the North Port Police Department said it was no longer searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, whose family reported him missing on Friday.

Additional photos from the search for Brian Laundrie around the Carlton Reserve area. If you have seen him please use 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit online at https://t.co/vlIagGqNPE. pic.twitter.com/X5QZmMJhTq — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Police said family members last saw the young man leave home on Tuesday with hiking gear.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port police PIO Josh Taylor said, adding, “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Laundrie is the boyfriend of Petito, who went missing amidst a cross-country trip the pair took over the summer.

According to police, Laundrie returned home to North Port by himself on September 1 and was eventually named a person of interest regarding the missing person investigation surrounding Petito.

Remains discovered in Wyoming on Sunday matched Petito’s description, FBI agents said, but a complete forensic identification had not yet been finished to confirm authorities found the young woman.

The live update has concluded and we will share a recording soon. Our statement is attached & we have no additional comment at this time. #FBIDenver & our partners extend our condolences to Gabby’s family. We thank the public for your generous support of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/kZiSVmJtqv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, the North Port Police Department expressed its sadness to learn Petito had reportedly been found deceased:

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

“We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers,” the post concluded.

