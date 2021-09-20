https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/video-kamala-s-take-on-illegal-immigration-then-vs-now

In this episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed the massive encampment near the border city of Del Rio, Texas, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ flip-flop on immigration.

During the 2020 presidential election, Kamala Harris consistently criticized former President Donald Trump for sending illegal immigrants back to their home country. But Harris has a different message for those who are considering making the dangerous journey across Mexico.

Watch the clip for more from Pat. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

