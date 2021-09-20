http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ek9eK0QmECw/

According to a report from Mediaite, the “crowd” at a Howard University football game “roared” in appreciation when Vice President Kamala Harris performed the coin toss ahead of the game.

On Sunday, the site claimed, “Vice President Kamala Harris performed the coin toss at a historic Howard University football game, to appreciative roars from the crowd.”

Harris, a member of the Howard Class of 1986, gave the coin a toss and came up with heads, which gave Howard the advantage.

C-SPAN posted video of the event, and sure enough, the crowd reaction sounds like that from a hoard of tens of thousands:

However, a scan of the stands reveals that the seats are sparsely filled, raising the question of just how so few fans could have generated so much noise.

In the background of the images below, it’s clear that the stadium is – at least – 80 percent empty:

US Vice President Kamala Harris, with Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick (L), waves as she leaves the field after tossing the coin for the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, as Breitbart News reported, Harris’s visit to attend the coin toss at Howard comes amid the growing crisis at the border, a crisis that President Biden tasked her with mitigating.

A tweet from former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino contrasted the situation, showing both the crisis at the border and Biden’s “Border Czar” at a football game.

The situation in Del Rio escalated to crisis proportions earlier this week after the Biden Administration halted deportation flights of Haitian migrants. A move that prompted Haitians already illegally in the U.S. to phone their friends and families and tell them to join them under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas. It is believed there are over 10,000 primarily Haitian men, women, and children, sheltering under the bridge in what has rapidly become a humanitarian crisis.

DEL RIO, TX – SEPTEMBER 18: Migrants return from the town of Acuña, MX to the banks of the Rio Grande River near a temporary migrant camp under the international bridge on September 18, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. The temporary migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX has rapidly grown to more than 14,000 people and a lack of supplies has forced many migrants to cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico for basic necessities. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

“Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come, they’re worried about what is behind here, they’re worried about co-ordination with Mexico,” U.S. Representative August Pfluger (R, TX) told Fox News.

Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) blasted the Biden Administration for halting the flights and said that the crisis could be solved if the administration would “simply following the law and reinstating deportation flights back.”

“When you have open borders, this is what you get,” Cruz said. “This is wrong. This is not humane. This is not compassionate. This is lawless, and it is inviting suffering. This needs to end.”

Breitbart has reached out to Howard University for comment. Howard lost to Hampton on Saturday, 48-32.

