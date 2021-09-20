https://noqreport.com/2021/09/20/was-the-afghanistan-debacle-planned-and-executed-to-intentionally-fail-spectacularly/

There’s a feeling of unease growing among the conspiracy crowd that you won’t hear about on mainstream or even “fringe” conservative media. We’re still in the middle of the Afghanistan debacle and will continue to be until every last American is rescued from the Taliban. But as media attention fades and most Americans focus on the death of an Instagram star instead of the border, Afghanistan, or vaccine mandates, more conspiracies are emerging that everything is proceeding as the powers-that-be had planned.

Is the Biden-Harris regime incompetent? Absolutely. But behind the real incompetence are layers of manufactured incompetence. There have simply been too many “oops” moments in recent months, leading some to wonder if it’s all too bad to be true. Near the heart of it is Afghanistan. I’d like to propose a theory of my own about why and how it all went down.

We had 20 years to plan for a proper evacuation. As a general rule, the military does not go in without a plan to get out, and while the Deep State and the Military Industrial Complex make plans to never leave once they’re embedded, individual military leaders are usually less obtuse.

There is absolutely no reason we should have left a single bullet, let alone billions of dollars worth of sophisticated military equipment. There is also absolutely no reason we needed to leave a single American behind who didn’t vehemently want to stay.

The Biden-Harris regime often point out that President Trump had ordered the withdrawal to happen a couple of months before it actually did. This tells us they had plans in place. They had to. There’s no such thing as a military withdrawal planned months or even years in advance that unwittingly allows military equipment to be left behind intact. Sometimes it’s taken during the evacuation. When that’s not practical, it’s destroyed, disabled, or even booby-trapped. To leave it all in perfect working condition tells us with a near certainty that this was intentional.

A second point of peculiarity is the “confusion” surrounding refugees. The military and intelligence apparatuses in Afghanistan knew they would be taking refugees with them when they left. Why, then, did they fake confusion about this? Why are so many “refugees” already turning out to be the most dastardly child rapists Afghanistan has produced? Why are known terrorists among the “refugees”?

It seems impossible that so many bad elements could have snuck into the evacuation without prior planning. All they needed to do was feign chaos and any terrorists or rapists who are caught could be dismissed as a result of incompetence. This keeps their real plan safely hidden from prying eyes.

Then, there are the Americans and allies who have been left behind. Why were so many not allowed to get to the airport? Reports indicate some where rejected at the gate and left for the Taliban while others were not. Could some of these people have been blacklisted because they knew something damaging? It’s a stretch, I know, but reports from the ground offer no rhyme or reason to why some passport-holding Americans were rejected while others were allowed to escape.

Back to the criminals being let into our country. This one has bugged me thoroughly because to my conspiratorial mind, this seems like a cover for others to be able to go unnoticed. Did our government willingly allow child rapists to enter so we wouldn’t look as closely at the others who were being brought in? According to WND, one Congressman is starting to ask questions:

Congressman demands answers about ‘child sex trafficking’ among Afghan evacuees

A Republican member of Congress is demanding answers from the Biden administration regarding charges that Afghan men have been arriving in the U.S. as evacuees from that disaster zone with “underage brides.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., has written to the president’s appointees demanding transparency about how those newcomers arriving in America are being investigated. He cited reports “that indicate that in the chaotic collapse of Afghanistan and subsequent evacuation, multiple Afghan men arrived with child brides or who were part of ‘polygamous families.’”

He continued, in his letter to Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, “Still other reports revealed cases of Afghan women and girls being raped and forced to marry older men to get out of the country.”

He warned the Washington insiders of the problem now facing America: “Even worse, these predators were apparently evacuated with their victims in tow – with some no doubt now present in the United States.”

Afghanistan collapse into chaos and now is being run by a “government” of terrorists in the Taliban after Biden ordered America troops to pull out. Biden left behind, to be ruled by terrorists, hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghans who supported America’s work there over the last 20 years. Biden also left behind billions of dollars in America’s war machinery such as weapons and airplanes for the terrorists to have.

Tiffany wrote, “These troubling reports of child sex trafficking and polygamy, coupled with previous reports of Afghan nationals with possible connections to terrorist groups and at least one convicted rapist who had been previously deported making their way on to evacuation flights, only serve to fuel growing doubts about these assurances.”

But, he pointed out, the Biden administration still hasn’t explained “exactly how and where evacuees are being vetted.”

He also noted additional threats to America from “cases of COVID-19 and a measles outbreak among evacuees … .”

“The American public deserves clear answers to the questions that the administration’s conflicting and often contradictory statements regarding the now-accelerated vetting process raise – particularly given that the Afghan government no longer exists, and thus cannot confirm the identities, backgrounds and claims put forward by Afghans seeking legal status in the U.S.,” he said.

The Biden administration actually is making the situation worse, he wrote, by “sidestepping” the rules, and simply allow Afghans to enter the country. He asks for answers to questions about adult men “married to minors,” “cases of polygamous families,” “forced marriages” and “cases of child sex trafficking.”

“The American public deserves clear answers to the questions that the administration’s conflicting and often contradictory statements” on the issues, he said.

Blinken just last week admitted to a congressional committee most Afghans arriving in the United States have not had any sort of background checks.

Who else is sneaking in?

If the order to evacuate was made properly, there are several things that would have happened. The refugees would have been vetted well ahead of time. When we left literally every other hotspot since Vietnam, our military declared to those who wanted out that there was a process they needed to go through in order to get on the planes. This has always been done long before the first flight ever left.

This, perhaps more than anything else, tells us there is a strong likelihood the chaos surrounding our final weeks in Afghanistan was manufactured to cover up their true intentions. And while I’m very concerned about rapists being allowed into our nation, I’m more concerned about the people who have come in with them who are not getting media attention.

Are we intentionally bringing in terrorists? Is there a much bigger play being made? No American wants to believe our own government would be the vehicle for terrorism in America, but it wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened. The Deep State is an arm of the globalist puppetmasters controlling the world. They may operate from America, but they see our nation as a tool to achieve their globalist goals. They are beholden to the Principalities and Powers, the New World Order, or whatever other label you want to place on the shadowy rulers of this world.

None of it makes sense if we take it at face value. If we look through a conspiratorial lens, we can see it all more clearly. The military equipment left behind was a payoff of some sort. The Taliban may be the ones getting paid off, but it seems more likely that Iran, China, Russia, or someone else is actually the beneficiary in the long term. The Taliban are acting as pawns for someone and they’re okay with that as long as they get their burkas and child brides back.

As for the people left behind and the other people being brought in, there too we see multiple layers of conspiracy behind… something. Unfortunately, it seems that whatever it is, they’re getting away with it. As they knew we would, most in media and conservative politics are either focused on the oddities they want us to see instead of digging into the conspiracy they want to keep hidden.

For those who are still not convinced, take a closer look at how rapidly the refugees are being dispersed across America. Take note that governors, Democrat and Republican, are lining up to accept them into their states. Remember that there has been no known vetting of any of them. If that doesn’t ring your klaxons loud and clear, you probably still think The Great Reset is a conspiracy theory, too.

Look at the image above. How many women and children “refugees” do you see? I’ve never been one who thinks we should question everything, but the last two years have taught me the wisdom in such sentiment. Repercussions from the Afghanistan debacle have only partially been revealed.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

