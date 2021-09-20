https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-canada-election-results-will-trudeau-and-liberals-go-down-in-defeat/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Final polls show deadlocked race, but Liberals favoured to win more seats

Most of the last polls published before election day put the margin between the Liberals and Conservatives at two percentage points or less, suggesting a national race that is effectively tied. But how the vote breaks down regionally gives the Liberals the advantage in the seat count — just as it did back in 2019 when the Liberals lost the popular vote but won more seats than the Conservatives. The NDP is holding in third and is poised to make some seat gains, while the Bloc Québécois has returned to 2019-levels of support. The People’s Party ends the campaign on a polling high but might struggle to win a seat. The Greens’ support stands at half of what it was two years ago, but the party could still capture some seats.

Three different Live television feeds











