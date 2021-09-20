Live coverage from ABC 13 in Virginia

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School. Students are being evacuated — and sent to tennis courts, said police.

Breaking: Newport News Police are conducting an aggressive assault and sweep of Heritage High School, many students have come running from buildings.

Radio traffic indicates there are at least several patients with gunshot wounds. Including one to the head. https://t.co/5FoR9WLQmE

— Chris Wiggins 🏳️‍🌈 (@CWNewser) September 20, 2021