Live coverage from ABC 13 in Virginia
HAPPENING NOW: Newport News Police investigating shooting at high school.
Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School. Students are being evacuated — and sent to tennis courts, said police.
Parents can meet children there. pic.twitter.com/Svo4rGx4oz
— Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) September 20, 2021
Breaking: Newport News Police are conducting an aggressive assault and sweep of Heritage High School, many students have come running from buildings.
Radio traffic indicates there are at least several patients with gunshot wounds. Including one to the head. https://t.co/5FoR9WLQmE
— Chris Wiggins 🏳️🌈 (@CWNewser) September 20, 2021
UPDATE: Newport News police confirmed there was a shooting at Heritage High.
Students are being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents can meet their children there. https://t.co/Wn9V42V9bX
— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) September 20, 2021