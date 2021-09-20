https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/what-a-relief-dhs-secretary-alejandro-mayorkas-reiterates-once-again-that-our-borders-are-not-open-video/

All that footage from Texas showing thousands upon thousands of migrants — literal huddled masses — at the International Bridge in Del Rio and being confronted by whip- rein-wielding Border Patrol agents on horseback … well, it might have led you to believe that our southern border is not secure.

The good news is that according to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that couldn’t be further from the truth:

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas: “Our borders are not open.” pic.twitter.com/pLk6DnYlec — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 20, 2021

OK, Mr. Secretary. We hear you. We’re just not sure that the migrants can hear you.

Or maybe they just aren’t listening. They don’t seem to have listened to Joe Biden.

Biden tells migrants ‘don’t come over’ in ABC News exclusive interview – ABC News via @ABC – https://t.co/B3jAyghMn5 — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) March 16, 2021

If they won’t take Joe Biden’s advice, not sure why Mayorkas thinks telling people that “our borders are not open” will go over any better.

IT’S NOT A LIE IF YOU BELIEVE IT https://t.co/rv004XMrau — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) September 20, 2021

Is this one of those it depends on what the definition of open is? Because they open af. https://t.co/uhy80Agxxe — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 20, 2021

Might want to double check that…https://t.co/gesOh7q6SM — SF Giants Fan (@brian95123) September 20, 2021

They keep saying this as if Americans can’t see the border is not only open, but that it doesn’t exist anymore https://t.co/8fM6hhZbdk — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2021

So sick of them lying to us. We see it with our own eyes, jackass. https://t.co/PNRVOFGDge — Tish (Same on Gettr & Gab): @KamaainaInOC) (@KamaainaInOC) September 20, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

