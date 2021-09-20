https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/what-a-relief-dhs-secretary-alejandro-mayorkas-reiterates-once-again-that-our-borders-are-not-open-video/

All that footage from Texas showing thousands upon thousands of migrants — literal huddled masses — at the International Bridge in Del Rio and being confronted by whip- rein-wielding Border Patrol agents on horseback … well, it might have led you to believe that our southern border is not secure.

The good news is that according to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that couldn’t be further from the truth:

OK, Mr. Secretary. We hear you. We’re just not sure that the migrants can hear you.

Or maybe they just aren’t listening. They don’t seem to have listened to Joe Biden.

If they won’t take Joe Biden’s advice, not sure why Mayorkas thinks telling people that “our borders are not open” will go over any better.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...