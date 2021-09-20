https://hannity.com/media-room/wheres-joe-biden-bikes-in-delaware-as-border-crisis-spirals-out-of-control/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wheres-joe-biden-bikes-in-delaware-as-border-crisis-spirals-out-of-control

President Joe Biden faced a growing backlash Monday for riding his bicycle near his Delaware beach home as thousands of Haitian migrants gathered along the US-Mexico border

At least 14,000 immigrants from the Caribbean nation are currently huddled under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Senator Ted Cruz toured the US-Mexico border this week as a humanitarian disaster unfolded in Texas, confirming upwards of 85% of the people under the international bridge are from Haiti.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites… This is a man-made crisis. Eight days ago, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people. Then, the administration made a political decision. They announced they were no longer flying deportation flights back to Haiti,” said Cruz. “85% of the people under there are from Haiti.”

“Today, 700 people has grown to 10,500. If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden has said we have open borders!”

The White House temporarily blocked the use of drones from documenting the “out of control” crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Friday, implementing a two-week black-out against media outlets and private citizens.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” posted Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” posted Melugin yesterday.

BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

The number of migrants crossing the United States border from Mexico continued to surge this summer, with new data from the Department of Homeland Security showing more than 200,000 encounters between immigrants and Federal Agents.

That’s up 317% compared to August 2020.

‘KIDS IN CONTAINERS?’ Press Sec Says Only a ‘Couple of Options’ for Unaccompanied Minors at the Border posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the Biden administration’s decision to re-open facilities for children crossing the US border without their parents Wednesday; saying the policies are vastly different than the Trump administration’s programs. “You said it’s not ‘Kids in Cages.’ We’ve seen some photos now of containers. Is it ‘Kids in Containers’ instead of ‘Kids in Cages’?” asked reporter Peter Doocy. “We have a number of unaccompanied children who are coming into the country without their families. What we’re not doing is ripping them from the arms of their parents at the border. We’re not doing that,” said Psaki. “We can send them back, we can transfer them, or we can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting. We’ve chosen the middle option,” she added. .@PDoocy: “Is it kids in containers instead of kids in cages?”@PressSec: “What we are not doing, what the last administration did, was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border. We are not doing that.” pic.twitter.com/LkJdkRE2xh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 24, 2021 Watch Psaki’s comments above. ‘ILLEGAL ALIEN’ CANCELED: White House Orders ICE, CBP to Use Term ‘Noncitizen or Migrant’ posted by Hannity Staff – 4.20.21 The White House moved Monday to purge the term “illegal alien” from the Customs and Border Protection Agency and ICE; demanding federal agents use the words “noncitizen” or “migrant” when referring to those crossing into the United States from Mexico. “The policy of my Administration is to protect national and border security, address the humanitarian challenges at the southern border, and ensure public health and safety,” Biden said in an executive order. SCOOP: ICE, CBP to stop using ‘illegal alien’ and ‘assimilation’ under new Biden administration order https://t.co/FUM2po4LRG — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) April 19, 2021 “We must also adhere to due process of law as we safeguard the dignity and well-being of all families and communities. My Administration will reset the policies and practices for enforcing civil immigration laws to align enforcement with these values and priorities,” he continued. The Biden admin ordered ICE and CBP to stop using dehumanizing terms like “illegal alien” when referring to immigrants, reports @washingtonpost. Under the order:

▪️ “illegal” is now “undocumented”

▪️ “alien” is now “noncitizen”/”migrant”

▪️ “assimilation” is now “integration” pic.twitter.com/UOOUTPll0V — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 19, 2021 “We’re going to increase the number [of refugees],” he told reporters. “The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number.” Read the full report at Fox News.

