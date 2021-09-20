https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-freaking-out-over-photos-border-patrol-agents-round-up-haitian-illegals-on-horseback/

Posted by Kane on September 20, 2021 7:49 pm

Here’s video from the Haitian Shanty Town in Texas

Jen Psaki was asked about the videos today during her Pravda briefing



Forbes has more photos and details…

Haitian shanty town in Texas

They are not using whips, those look like reins to me.

Sawyer Hackett is a lying Leftist Commie scumbag…

