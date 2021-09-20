https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-freaking-out-over-photos-border-patrol-agents-round-up-haitian-illegals-on-horseback/
Here’s video from the Haitian Shanty Town in Texas
Jen Psaki was asked about the videos today during her Pravda briefing
Forbes has more photos and details…
Haitian shanty town in Texas
They are not using whips, those look like reins to me.
This is demonstrably false information designed to create civil unrest and incitement against border officials.
Border Patrol do not carry whips and illegal invaders must be effectively halted. https://t.co/dGN3N4RY6f
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 20, 2021
Sawyer Hackett is a lying Leftist Commie scumbag…
Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips.
This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this. pic.twitter.com/BSjT91NSj0
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 20, 2021