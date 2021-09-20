https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/09/20/whoa-kevin-mccarthy-put-the-over-the-top-democrat-spending-bills-price-tag-into-perspective-n445541
About The Author
Related Posts
Shocking Texts Reveal Army Major Knew Americans Waving Passports Were Abandoned at Kabul Airport
September 2, 2021
CA RECALL: 'State of Corruption: Recall Newsom' Is Strong Activation and Pure Inspiration
September 12, 2021
Gavin Newsom's Policies Are Tearing My Family Apart
July 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy