COMMON SENSE: The calls continue for General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to resign. He’s not going anywhere though—not willingly. Biden has been firm, adamant in his support for the General, but what has Milley done that would create such allegiance from the White House? With the pieces of the puzzle now beginning to fit together, I believe I can explain exactly why this has happened. When I do, if you love the USA, these reasons will infuriate you.

To begin with, General Milley did not make that call to the Chinese military leader out of the blue. It wasn’t haphazard. He didn’t do it on his own. Milley is a far too cautious man to do something this bold on his own initiative. There were others involved, including the Biden campaign, Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer. We know this based on Milley’s phone records, but the question needs to be asked: Why would the Chinese need reassurance that President Trump wouldn’t attack them? On the surface, this makes no sense at all.

Unlike so many of our other recent Presidents, Trump wasn’t a warmonger. Although the Democrats accused him of being one, his record proved that he wasn’t. He ended the war in Iraq, stopped the fighting in Afghanistan, and refused to get the USA involved in another useless war on the Korean Peninsula. Trump also brokered a historic peace agreement between several Arab nations and Israel. So, why would the Chinese be so skittish about Trump attacking them that they required reassurance from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that he wouldn’t?

It’s because Trump discovered what Biden, the Democrats and some treacherous Republicans had done to him. They had been complicit with the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) in cheating him out of his rightful victory in the 2020 Presidential Election. Dominion was part of this scheme as well. So were elements of the CIA, the FBI and the DOJ. The entire COVID-19 scare that required millions of mail-in ballots, where a large percentage were bogus, was also part of this. Because the CCP was involved in the scheme, most likely financing it completely, those responsible in the USA and in China feared that Trump might go nuclear on them—literally go nuclear.

This is why Speaker Pelosi contacted General Milley, insisting that that the General take the nuclear codes away from President Trump after the election. This wasn’t a drunken rant by her. She was terrified about what Trump might do in his righteous indignation.

In the election, Biden prevailed, despite staying in his basement for nearly the entire campaign. He remained sequestered and didn’t bother to campaign because he knew he would win. He prevailed—not because he was the people’s choice—but because the scheme that had been hatched to defeat Trump appeared to be foolproof.

Now, as facts continue to manifest themselves, it’s becoming clear that this massive plot has backfired. Because it has, it is about to create a Constitutional crisis, with the end result being uncertain.

Because of all of this, we can conclude that Milley’s call to the Chinese wasn’t haphazard. It was a completely calculated move by the Deep State. From their perspective, it was necessary. They had to assuage the fears of their CCP benefactors but, other than getting rid of Trump, what was in it for the Chinese Communist Party?

In a word, the mineral rich nation of Afghanistan. So, what has looked like a colossal defeat in Afghanistan, where we left $85 billion in equipment and Bagram Air Base in tact, wasn’t. It was carefully planned and calculated. It was payback for the Chinese helping the Democrats secure power. Neither Biden, nor Milley nor any of the others were as incompetent as they appear to be. They were simply repaying the Chinese for helping Biden, the Democrats and the RINOs get rid of Trump.

Honestly, I wish I was wrong about this. I really do, but I’m not. You know I’m not, don’t you?

