https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/09/20/you-will-never-guess-why-this-public-school-staffer-showed-up-to-work-in-blackface-n445720
About The Author
Related Posts
Bill Maher Takes Apart Wokeness and the New 'Segregation'
September 13, 2021
Ted Cruz Nails It After Nancy Pelosi Goes Into the Fetal Position Over Abortion Question
June 17, 2021
The Next Civil Rights Battle Is in Education, but Critical Race Theory Won't Be Involved
June 16, 2021
Inside an Australian COVID Internment Camp, a Dystopian Hell Awaits
September 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy