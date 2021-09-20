https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/20/your-weekend-mass-shooting-round-up-n1480188

The U.S. racked up 11 mass shootings this past weekend with eight people killed and 45 wounded. Nine kids were injured: a four-year-old, a six-year-old; an eight-year-old; an 11-year-old; two 12-year-olds; two 14-year-olds; and a 15-year-old.

These shootings are recorded at Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is one that involves at least four people shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid situation.

All the shootings took place at night, usually after midnight. Most of the crimes were committed at parties or clubs (no idea why young kids would be at a block party after midnight, but it happens). One was at a liquor store and one was a drive-by shooting in a mobile home park.

One shooting was at a nightclub called “Sumyungho” in Augusta, Ga., where four revelers were ventilated by two suspects. No one died.

The worst shooting was in Yemassee, S.C., where eight were shot and one died. A fight started outside a convenience store at around 12:15 a.m. Twenty shots were fired and eight people were hit. The injured include an eight-year-old, two 12-year-olds, and two 14-year-olds. It’s odd that so many children were injured in one shooting. Fortunately, all the kids survived.

“Surely, surely… I could never think that a shooter intended on shooting an 8-year-old and 12 -year-old,” stated Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander. “When you start shooting that gun, you have no direction over where that bullet’s going at so that’s why you need not to do it.”

Arrests were made at only three of the 11 shootings. Fours suspects were arrested in total, two for the “Sumyungho” shooting in Augusta on Sept. 17, one in the Dallas nightclub shooting, and one in the Miami house party shooting, both on Sept. 19. No suspect descriptions were released in any of the other shootings.

Last year we had a record-setting 611 mass shootings. We are currently at 510 for 2021.

