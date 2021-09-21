https://www.oann.com/canadas-main-opposition-party-concedes-defeat-after-pm-trudeau-wins-third-term/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canadas-main-opposition-party-concedes-defeat-after-pm-trudeau-wins-third-term

September 21, 2021

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Erin O’Toole, the leader of Canada’s main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from securing a third term.

Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O’Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him. TV networks predicted the Liberals won a minority government.

As of 12:40 a.m. (0440 GMT), the Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 of 338 seats, while the Liberals were on 157.

