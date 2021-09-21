https://www.judicialwatch.org/tipsheets/judicial-watch-sues-hhs-for-vaccine-data-obtains-new-fda-records-showing-purchase-of-fetal-organs/



Judicial Watch Sues HHS for Biodistribution Studies for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Judicial Watch, the government watchdog group, announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for biodistribution studies and related data for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Judicial Watch: New FDA Records Show Purchases of Fetal Organs, Heads and Tissue for ‘Humanized Mice’ Project

Judicial Watch received the records through a March 2019 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, of which the FDA is a part (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department Health and Human Services (No. 1:19-cv-00876)). The lawsuit asks for all contracts and related documentation on disbursement of funds, procedural documents and communications between FDA and ABR for the provision of human fetal tissue to be used in humanized mice research.

DHS Unit that Averts WMD Attacks Obligated $9.5 Mil to Test Illegal Aliens for COVID-19

The specialized Homeland Security unit charged with preventing weapons of mass destruction (WMD) attacks against the United States obligated $9.5 million to test illegal immigrants for COVID-19 in Mexican border crossings. The costly operation, described as “short-term” in a federal audit, lasted less than two months and tested around 22,000 migrants primarily in the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sectors in Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bureau, known as the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) office, evidently stepped in because Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the frontline DHS agency, was crushed with an onslaught of illegal immigrants in the throes of a global pandemic.

Obama Program to Expand Migrant Youth Entry Returns with Broadened Eligibility

A revived Obama program to allow more migrants under the age of 21 to come to the U.S. legally will begin accepting new applications this week and has been expanded to assure more candidates qualify, the Biden administration announced via the State Department. Known as the Central American Minors (CAM) Refugee and Parole program, it was initially launched in 2014 so youths from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras with a relative in the U.S. could qualify for asylum without having to apply in person as is customary. The Trump administration terminated the program in 2017 and earlier this year the Biden administration said it was “reinstituting and improving” it.

Just The News: Judge in case of anti-Trump mudslinger is married to attorney for ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page

Officials say Judge Christopher Cooper’s ties to leading Democrats and key figure in discredited Trump-Russia probe should disqualify him from case of Michael Sussmann, lawyer who fed anti-Trump dirt to FBI while hiding connection to Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Daily Caller: FDA Says It Does Not Buy Fetal Tissue — Any More

The Food and Drug Administration assured the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday that it has not entered into any contracts “for the purchase of human fetal tissue” since 2018.

The agency’s response follows the release of documentation obtained by Judicial Watch showing that the FDA procured fetal organs, tissue, and heads for research that involved “humanized mice.”

American Thinker: California: A legit recall result, yes, but plenty of evidence of fraud

Much to many Californians’ disappointment, Gavin Newsom won his election recall, and did so by a wide margin.

Blue state, Democrat voter registrations outnumber Republican ones by a wide margin — what’s the news in that?

