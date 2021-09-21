https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-county-defends-maskless-celebrities-exceptions-are-made-for-the-rich-and-famous/

Posted by Kane on September 21, 2021 2:23 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Emmys: Hollywood Celebrities Go Maskless Around Face-Covered Staff

“LA County Health officer order requires everyone to wear a mask indoors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. However, exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions, as additional safety modifications are made for these controlled interactions.”

Glenn Greenwald was not amused…

My kids eat their lunches on their laps in the school auditorium, and get yelled at if they talk to friends.

Seth Rogan makes light of maskless celebs





You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...