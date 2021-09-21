https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-county-defends-maskless-celebrities-exceptions-are-made-for-the-rich-and-famous/

New: LA County Department of Public Health tells me that the mask-less Emmys were not in violation of the county’s mask mandate because “exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions” since “additional safety modifications” are made for such events. pic.twitter.com/6S105zYjbJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 20, 2021

Emmys: Hollywood Celebrities Go Maskless Around Face-Covered Staff

“LA County Health officer order requires everyone to wear a mask indoors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. However, exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions, as additional safety modifications are made for these controlled interactions.”

Glenn Greenwald was not amused…

More here: the woman in yellow is rich and famous and thus immune to COVID and thus is free to walk without a mask. Sadly, the staff at the end of the video are not rich or famous, lack immunity, and thus must cover their faces for their own good:https://t.co/GRticwIsCu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2021

My kids eat their lunches on their laps in the school auditorium, facing forward and get yelled at if they talk to friends. https://t.co/MEosTXkKjp — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) September 20, 2021

Seth Rogan makes light of maskless celebs











