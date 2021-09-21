https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/megadeth-rocker-tells-audience-power-push-back-tyranny-video/

When it comes to the world of entertainment, Hollywood is overwhelmingly left wing. But the music business is a little different.

At a recent Megadeth concert, lead singer Dave Mustaine called out the tyranny of our government and reminded people that they have the power to push back.

It’s so refreshing to hear someone in the arts talking this way.

Breitbart News reports:

Megadeth Rocker Dave Mustaine Tells Concert Crowd ‘We Have the Power’ to Push Back Against Tyranny Megadeth lead singer and guitarist — and one of the founding members of Metallica — Dave Mustaine told a crowd during a concert in New Jersey last week that “we have the power” to push back against the “tyranny” Americans are living under right now. “Is there anybody here besides me who’s having a great fucking time?” Mustaine asked, to which the crowd responded with an affirmative roar. “But I just wanna tell you how great it is — look around you guys, look to your right, look to your left, and look how wonderful this is,” Mustaine continued. “We’re all here together, we’re not in fucking bags, you know? We’re not freaking out, and we’re not yelling at people: ‘Where’s your fucking mask?’” “Where’s your mask, you loud cow?” the rocker asked a sarcastically, as the crowd began to chant, “USA! USA! USA!” and “Fuck Joe Biden!” Mustaine said “it starts with this kind of sensation that we feel right now, where we feel together, we feel like there’s strength in numbers. We feel we are invincible. People will not be able to stop us.”

Watch the video:

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth calling out medical tyranny in concert on Wednesday ❤️🤘 Excerpted from this video with performances of Peace Sells & Holy Wars https://t.co/5cDsEzXDnD pic.twitter.com/ozh7gJABmB — ⓘ This user is disputed (@usergenic) September 17, 2021

Here’s the long version:

This guy is awesome.

‘What’s Going On Is Tyranny’: Rock Superstar Dave Mustaine Slams Mask, COVID-19 Restrictions During Concert https://t.co/30yaGWKbHQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2021

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine blasts mask mandates during concert: ‘This is called tyranny!’ https://t.co/HPWezGUskQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 17, 2021

People have had enough.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

