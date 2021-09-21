https://noqreport.com/2021/09/21/pelosi-democrats-push-media-hoax-claiming-border-patrol-agents-on-horseback-whipped-black-haitians-in-del-rio/
Speaker Pelosi and countless Democrats pushed a media hoax claiming border patrol agents “whipped” Haitians in Del Rio.
Nearly 15,000 illegal aliens, mostly from Haiti, crossed the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas this weekend. Border patrol agents on horseback *did their job* and corralled Haitian invaders after Abbott deployed troopers to clear the area.
The Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media, claimed the federal agents were “whipping” the Haitians.
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE… Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri Caught in Leaked Recording: The Maricopa County Voting Machine Company Audit and Recount – “Was Pretty BULLSH*T By The Way” (AUDIO)
VIDEO:
The “whips” were actually horse reins and none of the illegals were struck with the reins.But when has the truth ever mattered to the Democrats? They’re liars by nature. Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips. This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this. pic.twitter.com/BSjT91NSj0 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 20, 2021 Pelosi popped off and spread the media hoax on Monday. Reports of the mistreatment of Haitian migrants fleeing violence and devastation from natural disasters are deeply troubling, including the inappropriate use of what appear to […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker