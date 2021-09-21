https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scott-gottlieb-six-feet-rule-was-completely-made-up/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Two parts to this story — The first video is Gottlieb with Becky Quick this morning on Squawk Box examining the Pfizer data on mRNA for kids, and the second clip discusses the arbitrary social distancing rule.

Pfizer claims mRNA is safe for kids as young as 5…

Six Foot Social Distancing Rule Was ‘Arbitrary … Nobody Knows Where It Came From’

The CDC guide for coronavirus prevention in schools, last updated August 5, 2021, now says schools should “maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk.”

“The single reason why most schools remained shut this spring was due to the CDC telling them they had to keep kids six feet apart. If the CDC has said you have to keep kids three feet apart, then a lot of schools would have opened.”

“The six feet was arbitrary in and of itself, nobody knows where it came from. The initial recommendation that the CDC brought to the White House was 10 feet, and a political appointee in the White House said we can’t recommend 10 feet. Nobody can measure 10 feet. It’s inoperable. Society will shut down. So the compromise was around six feet.”

“The CDC said 10 feet, it should be 10 feet, but 10 feet was no more right than six feet and ultimately became three feet. But when it became three feet, the basis for the CDC’s decision to ultimately revise it from six to three feet was a study that they had conducted the prior fall. So they changed it in the spring. They had done a study in the fall where they showed that if you have two masked individuals, two people wearing masks, the risk of transmission is reduced 70% with masks if you’re three feet apart. So they said on the basis of that, we can now make a judgment that three feet is an appropriate distance. Which begs the question if they had that study result in the fall? Why didn’t they change the advice in the fall? Why did they wait until the spring?”

“This is how the whole thing feels arbitrary and not science-based. So we talk about a very careful, process and these anecdotes get exposed, and that’s where Americans start to lose confidence in how the decisions got made.”

Former FDA commissioner @ScottGottliebMD calls CDC’s six-foot distancing recommendation “arbitrary” and “a perfect example of sort of the lack of rigor around how CDC made recommendations.” pic.twitter.com/2Xf4vrz6Ec — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 19, 2021

Breitbart has more…