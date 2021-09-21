https://thelibertydaily.com/son-of-former-rino-never-trump-senator-gets-job-in-politics-working-for-a-democrat-senator/

When Jeff Flake was a U.S. Senator in Arizona, he was an embarrassment to his party and his country. He retired before suffering a humiliating primary defeat after declaring his status as a “Never Trump” Republican. Now, Flake’s son Austin is carrying on his father’s disgrace, going to work for Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat. And that’s not the worst of it.

How incestuous is the DC Swamp cartel uniparty? The son of former Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake now works for the *Democrat* Senator from Arizona, Mark Kelly. These people have no principles.

No country.

No moral code.

They don’t care about you.

It’s all for power. pic.twitter.com/xmktqzTPeO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2021

Some may remember Austin Kelly made news seven years ago when he was charged with 21 felony and seven misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. According to the DailyMail:

The owners of a dog-boarding kennel and two caretakers, one of them the son of U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, were indicted on animal cruelty charges on Wednesday after the deaths of 21 dogs at the facility in June. A state grand jury indicted kennel owners Jesse Todd Hughes and Maleisia Hughes each with 22 felony and seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and one count of fraud for the incident inside a cramped room at the Green Acre boarding facility in Phoenix, Arizona, prosecutors said. Authorities said the dogs died from suffocation and overheating.

No word if PETA is going to challenge Senator Kelly’s questionable hire. They probably won’t. Kelly is a Democrat, so he gets a pass for hiring someone who let nearly two-dozen dogs die under his watch.

