(Manuel Elias/United Nations via AP) President Joe Biden will speak to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. If the past is any indication, the chances of a major blunder are high. Biden also tends to be more than a little petulant when things are not going well. As CBS’s Ed O’Keefe pointed out, nothing has gone well for the Biden administration in the last few weeks. The president has departed for New York and #UNGA . The markets are sliding; the French are furious; an unprecedented wave of mostly Haitian immigrants is at the southern border; Dems are feuding over his domestic agenda… and twice today @POTUS walked by and didn’t take questions — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 20, 2021 O’Keefe’s tweet doesn’t cover the Americans and greed cardholders left in Afghanistan, the Pentagon admitting that they droned an aid worker and seven children in Kabul, or the COVID-19 booster shot fiasco. Team Biden is rightly concerned about how the UN speech may go, and no one will be there to cut the mic. UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield came to the rescue with the most absurd cop-out possible.

In a press conference Friday , she said, ‘We are concerned […]