Tucker Carlson reveals a powerpoint from the U.S. Army justifying vaccine mandates with a slide that says “How many children were sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” along with listing the 7 tenets of Satanism pic.twitter.com/a6SmmNwLvS

Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday evening revealed a PowerPoint slide from the US Army used to justify Biden’s vaccine mandate by listing the 7 tenets of Satanism.

Joe Biden is purposely destroying the US military with his Covid vaccine mandate. Tucker Carlson called Biden’s military vax mandate a “takeover of the US military.”

Tucker obtained PowerPoint slides the military used to convince/pressure service members to get vaxxed.

“How many children were sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” one of the slide reads.

Another slide listed the 7 tenets of Satanism. The US Army confirmed to Tucker the slides were real but said it wasn't approved by army leadership