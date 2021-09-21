https://noqreport.com/2021/09/21/tucker-carlson-reveals-powerpoint-from-us-army-justifying-vax-mandates-with-a-slide-that-lists-7-tenets-of-satanism-video/
Tucker Carlson reveals a powerpoint from the U.S. Army justifying vaccine mandates with a slide that says “How many children were sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” along with listing the 7 tenets of Satanism pic.twitter.com/a6SmmNwLvS
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 21, 2021
Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday evening revealed a PowerPoint slide from the US Army used to justify Biden’s vaccine mandate by listing the 7 tenets of Satanism.
Joe Biden is purposely destroying the US military with his Covid vaccine mandate. Tucker Carlson called Biden’s military vax mandate a “takeover of the US military.”
Tucker obtained PowerPoint slides the military used to convince/pressure service members to get vaxxed.
“How many children were sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” one of the slide reads.
Another slide listed the 7 tenets of Satanism. The US Army confirmed to Tucker the slides were real but said it wasn't approved by army leadership
