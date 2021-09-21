https://noqreport.com/2021/09/21/virginia-introduces-qr-codes-to-verify-covid-19-vaccination/

Virginia residents who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can now obtain QR codes, which can be scanned to verify the person’s vaccine information, the state Department of Health announced.

A person can obtain his or her unique QR code on the Vaccinate Virginia website and provide it as proof of vaccination if needed by an employer or other business. The system, which has been adopted by four other states, was launched in response to growing vaccine mandates, partially spurred by President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will require businesses with 100 or more workers to get every employee vaccinated or provide the unvaccinated with weekly COVID-19 testing.

When a person scans the QR code, he or she will see the same information provided by the paper vaccine cards. The VDH claims this will provide better security and efficiency and cannot be altered or forged because it is digitally signed by the department. The QR code can be scanned with the SMART Health Verifier App, but a vaccinated person will not need to download the app to receive or use the code.

The codes are available to any person who is in the Virginia Immunization Information System and has a working phone number. Almost […]