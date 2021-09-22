https://www.oann.com/china-will-buy-8700-new-airplanes-over-next-20-years-boeing/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-will-buy-8700-new-airplanes-over-next-20-years-boeing



A Boeing model is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. Picture taken November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song A Boeing model is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. Picture taken November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

September 23, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,700 planes worth $1.47 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co said on Thursday.

The U.S. planemaker’s latest estimate for the period to 2040 is 1.2% higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes last year.

China will also need nearly $1.8 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sdyney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

