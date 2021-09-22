https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/elderly-woman-kicked-out-of-mcdonalds-didnt-have-vaccine-papers/

This elderly lady did not have “her papers” and was rejected from dining in at a Toronto McDonald’s. She pleaded but was given no mercy, sent out to cold rain instead. @BLNewsMedia @fordnation @JustinTrudeau #segregation #CovidVaxExposed #COVID19 #CovidVaccine #VaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/4tJdcy8uTO — Emad Guirguis MD (@emadguirguismd) September 22, 2021

Toronto McDonald’s doesn’t believe her when she claims to have been Vaccinated.

Earlier today Doug Ford reneges on his promise — Announces passports in Ontario











