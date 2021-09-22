https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/elderly-woman-kicked-out-of-mcdonalds-didnt-have-vaccine-papers/

Posted by Kane on September 22, 2021 11:05 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Toronto McDonald’s doesn’t believe her when she claims to have been Vaccinated.

Earlier today Doug Ford reneges on his promise — Announces passports in Ontario





You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...