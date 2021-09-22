https://noqreport.com/2021/09/22/iraq-war-veteran-confronts-bush-at-beverly-hills-event-my-friends-are-dead-because-you-lied/

An Iraq War veteran confronted President George W. Bush at an event in Beverly Hills on Sunday, shouting that he needed to apologise for the millions dead because he “lied” about WMDs and connections between the deposed Iraq government and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Bush, who led America into the failed 20 year war in Afghanistan and the costly war in Iraq, spoke at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, as part of the “Distinguished Speakers” series of speaking events. According to the organizer’s website , Bush was meant to speak on eight years in the Oval Office, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, the power of freedom, the role of faith and other pressing issues.” During the event, Mike Prysner, a veteran of the Iraq War, stood up and interrupted the speech. “Mr. Bush, when are you going to apologize for the millions of Iraqis who are dead because you lied?” Prysner exclaimed, with the crowd booing. “You lied about weapons of mass destruction, you lied about connections to 9/11, you sent me to Iraq in 2003, my friends are dead!” Prysner was swiftly escorted from the event by security, continuing […]