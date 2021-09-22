https://noqreport.com/2021/09/22/pelosi-china-is-committing-genocide-but-well-work-with-them-anyway/

For years, China has been committing a genocide against the Uighur people. This summer, a tribunal detailed just how bad the genocide has become — from infantide, forced abortions, torture, and sexual violence to concentration camps, forced labor, and more. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently acknowledged the genocide taking place, but outrageously implied that the U.S. should look the other way when it comes to China’s human rights abuses because they are needed in the fight against climate change.

Pelosi made the remarks at an event in the United Kingdom, where she had been invited to speak to the Cambridge Union Society at Cambridge University.

“With their military aggression in the South China Sea, with their continuation of genocide with the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, with their violation of the cultural, religious priority of Tibet, with their suppression of democracy in Hong Kong and other parts of China as well, they’re just getting worse in terms of suppression and freedom of speech. So human rights, security, economically. Having said all of that,” she said, “… we have to work together on climate. Climate is an overriding issue and China is the leading emitter in the world, U.S. too, developed world too, […]