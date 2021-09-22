https://noqreport.com/2021/09/22/pregnant-nurse-among-hospital-staff-fired-for-refusing-covid-vaccine/

Image Credit: WTHR 13 Screenshot Several nurses who worked for Sidney & Lois Eskenazi (emphasis on the Nazi) Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana have been terminated over their refusal to submit to the hospital’s mandatory experimental Covid injection.

On Monday, a nurse named Adara Allen who is currently in the middle of a high-risk pregnancy was informed she’d been fired for not taking the jab. The nurse has an issue with blood clots in addition to her high-risk pregnancy, saying, “If I lost another baby… I couldn’t forgive myself.”

Allen is still mentally recovering from a miscarriage she suffered in December.

She talked with Fox 59 , explaining, “I asked if I could do weekly testing or if I could discuss this after my pregnancy. They said no.”

Describing her discussion with the hospital, Allen told WTHR 13 , “It was very concrete. There was no working around it. It was like, ‘this is how it is. You either quit or take the vaccine.’”

Allen also tried to file a medical exemption with her employer after visiting two doctors who gave conflicting recommendations on whether or not she should get the vaccine.“It was hard knowing I was going to lose my health insurance […]