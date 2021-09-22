https://noqreport.com/2021/09/22/prosecutors-lose-fight-to-keep-a-set-of-jan-6-capitol-surveillance-videos-under-seal/

Protestors walking through what appears to be a building of the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday were forced to release a new set of surveillance videos from the protest on January 6th following a court order by a judge, reportedly rejected arguments by the government that the viewing of such clips threatens the security of the complex.

The ruling is a huge blow for US Capitol Police and the US Attorney’s office who have intentionally been trying to hide footage of the Capitol Hill Protests on January 6th.

US District Chief Judge Beryl Howell was the man who ordered the release following a request by multiple media outlets. Footage from the release was posted on social media , with many noting how uneventful the clip court-ordered released clips themselves were. This is worse than 9/11 I’ve been told https://t.co/fSFqwHUF90 — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 22, 2021 “This is worse than 9/11 I’ve been told,” noted one user, who shared the video.

Protestors in the clip can be seen walking inside what appears to be the Capitol building on January 6th, 2021, not much else appears to happen during the entire video.

Various actors across the left-wing media […]