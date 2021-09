https://www.oann.com/softbank-backed-oyo-to-file-for-1-billion-ipo-next-week-et/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=softbank-backed-oyo-to-file-for-1-billion-ipo-next-week-et



FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India’s largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India’s largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

September 23, 2021

BENGALURU (Reuters) – SoftBank Group-backed Indian hospitality startup Oyo Hotels and Rooms is expected to file for an initial public offering next week to raise around $1 billion, the Economic Times reported, citing banking sources.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook