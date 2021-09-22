https://www.oann.com/taiwan-says-risk-to-its-trade-pact-application-if-china-joins-first/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taiwan-says-risk-to-its-trade-pact-application-if-china-joins-first



FILE PHOTO: Taiwan’s Chief trade negotiator John Deng looks on as he speaks to the media in Taipei, Taiwan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang FILE PHOTO: Taiwan’s Chief trade negotiator John Deng looks on as he speaks to the media in Taipei, Taiwan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

September 23, 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) – There is a “risk” to Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday.

China always tries to obstruct Taiwan’s participation internationally, Deng told reporters.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

