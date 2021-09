https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hhs-doctor-the-government-doesnt-want-to-show-that-the-vaccine-is-full-of-shit/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







‘The government doesn’t want to show that the darn vaccine is full of shit’ — HHS Doctor

This clip is just 12 seconds long

O’Keefe calls USA Today reporter — New video today







Full story here with 560+ comments…