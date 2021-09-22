https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/toxic-masculinity-is-awesome/

Rugby star Nick Honey Badger Cummins saves sheep stuck in a fence

Putting his strength to good use. Do not skip the ending.

The former Wallabies star posted a video to social media this week of him rescuing a sheep that had become stuck in a barbed-wire fence and the rugby professional couldn’t help but take a jab at Kiwis as he shared his heroic turn.