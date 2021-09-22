https://www.theblaze.com/news/woman-chipotle-gun-philly-early

A woman who was irate that a Chipotle restaurant was closing early pulled a gun from her purse and demanded that employees finish her order.

The shocking incident unfolded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at about 5 p.m. on Saturday and was caught on surveillance video.

The woman can be seen on the video reaching into her purse and grabbing a handgun after a manager says he told her that the restaurant would have to close early because of staffing shortages.

The customers were instructed to order online because they were closing the lobby, but the woman demanded that they make her food before closing.

Police say the woman told the employees there would be “a problem” if her order wasn’t completed.

She allegedly said, “somebody better give me my food!” and showed her gun a second time after they made her order.

The employee alerted mall security during the incident by pressing an emergency button, but the woman was able to leave with her order and escape.

Police said the woman left without paying for her food, and she could face armed robbery charges for doing so. They are asking for help from the public to identify either the woman or the man next to her in the video.

The United States is experiencing a nationwide shortage of workers after the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic. Some economists blame the lack of workers on the increased unemployment benefits passed by local and federal governments, but others say the causes are more complex.

A survey in July found that nearly 2 million workers turned down work in favor of receiving unemployment benefits instead. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blamed the worker shortage on the restrictive immigration policies of former President Donald Trump.

Here’s the video of the shocking incident:









‘Give me my food’: Woman pulls gun while in line at Chipotle



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

