The diets of the rich and famous are endlessly fascinating, but in Silicon Valley, where intense five-minute tech work / sleep regimes collide with the fads of California, tech billionaires take things to a whole other level.

Whether it’s Jeff Bezos eating entire packs of biscuits for breakfast, or Mark Zuckerberg serving cold goat slaughtered with a ‘laser gun’, these techies have fuelled their way to the top on some truly bizarre grub. They say you don’t need a silver fork to eat good food, but it seems that even those with silver forks can take it or leave it.

If you’re after the secret to success, you might not find it in the pantries of Silicon Valley. It’s important to note that eating some of this stuff is unlikely to make you very rich or successful, or even healthier. However, very rich and successful people do eat this stuff, and after all, you are what you eat.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gave up breakfast octopus, roast iguanas, and packs of biscuits for Whole Foods

In the late 1990s, the world’s richest man and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos admits he did not have great eating habits.

In an interview, he said he used to eat an entire pack of biscuits for breakfast every morning. “When my wife and I got married, I had been eating a whole can – for a couple of years – a whole can of Pillsbury biscuits for breakfast every morning.”

“I would preheat the oven to 375, I’d get out the baking sheet, I’d crack open the Pillsbury biscuits and place them on there with butter and I’d eat the whole can. And I was skinny as a rail.”

“She watched me do this every morning as my spouse for three months and she finally stopped me one day and asked, ‘do you even know what’s in that?'”

It doesn’t stop there. During a breakfast meeting in 2010 with the head of a newly-acquired tech business, Bezos reportedly ordered a breakfast dish consisting of Mediterranean octopus, bacon, green garlic yoghurt, and a poached egg.







(Image: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)



Bezos also famously ate a roasted iguana at a billionaire Explorers Club dinner in 2018, which also had python, tarantulas, and cockroaches on the menu. The dishes were specially chosen to raise awareness of ‘invasive species’.

Over the years, ex-wife Mackenzie Scott appeared to wean Jeff off of biscuits and iguana, as he acquired organic supermarket Whole Foods and began eating avocado toast and smoothies.

Following their recent multi-billion dollar divorce, however, it seems that the Amazon founder and former CEO has rediscovered his sweet tooth, opting to install an infinite soft-serve ice cream machine in his LA bachelor pad.

Earlier this year, thousands of people also signed a petition to get Jeff Bezos to buy the Mona Lisa and eat it, but he hasn’t done it yet.

Mark Zuckerberg used to eat cold goat meat, now skips meals







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was once well-known for setting himself extreme New Year’s resolutions.

These ‘yearly challenges’ saw Zuckerberg attempt to learn Mandarin, meet someone from every U.S. state, and even wear a tie every day.

But in 2011, Zuckerberg decided to only eat meat from animals he had killed himself, or else be vegetarian. One night, he invited Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over for dinner, who claims Zuckerberg served him cold meat from a goat he had killed ‘with a laser gun’ and then a knife.

Dorsey told Rolling Stone: “[Zuckerberg] had six goats at the time. I go, ‘we’re eating the goat you killed?’ He said ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘Have you eaten goat before?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I love it.’ I’m like, ‘What else are we having?’ ‘Salad.’ I said, ‘Where is the goat?’ ‘It’s in the oven.'”

“Then we waited for about 30 minutes. He’s like, ‘I think it’s done now.’ We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.”







(Image: Facebook)



The Facebook CEO’s goat-killing days may be behind him, as he recently shared he has a pet goat named Bitcoin. But his dietary regime remains as unique as ever. This year, Zuckerberg admitted on Facebook that he’s been so busy that he keeps forgetting to eat.

“Do you ever get so excited about what you’re working on that you forget to eat meals?” he wrote in a status update. “I think I’ve lost 10 pounds in the last month from this.” His dad, Edward Zuckerberg, replied asking the Facebook CEO if he needed “Mom and I to deliver meals?”

Elon Musk once fed himself for $1 a day, eats Mars bars for breakfast







(Image: Getty Images North America)



The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously gone into great detail about his questionable daily routine, where he divides each day up into five minute blocks, ignores most phone calls, and sleeps for six hours per night.

He once said that he ‘inhales’ most meals in five minutes, usually during a meeting, and admitted in a 2015 book that “If there was a way that I could not eat so I could work more, I would not eat.” He also tends to skip breakfast, sometimes reaching for a Mars bar first thing in the morning.







(Image: CBS)



When he was at university, Musk deliberately budgeted $1 Canadian dollar per day for food, living mainly on hot dogs, oranges, green peppers, and pasta. Since then, he told Business Insider “I would not encourage anyone to live on $1 a day. That would not be super fun.”

It seems that as Musk gets older, however, he’s discovered a new-found love for good grub. On an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, the SpaceX CEO said he’d now “rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life”, and that he “wouldn’t exercise at all” if he could.

