Collierville, Tenn. — An active shooter has been reported at the Kroger in Collierville, according to the Town of Collierville.

Thirteen victims were reported and one of them has been pronounced dead.

The shooter is also dead.

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.:

Dale Lane, Collierville Chief Police: “This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history,” Lane said.

What we know:

Thirteen people were injured. One person was pronounced dead. The shooter is also dead, and police believe this was a a self-inflicted gunshot.

A brief timeline of events: The active shooter was reported at 1:30 p.m..

Four minutes later at 1:34 p.m., the first officer arrived on the scene

The Swat team arrived, went aisle to aisle clearing the scene. They helped employees out who were in hiding and/or injured. They were hiding in the freezers and locked closets.

They are still working multiple scenes at the Kroger including the shooter’s car and other personal equipment to the shooter.

UPDATE: 3:12 p.m.: FOX13 spoke to an employee who gave her account of the shooting.

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.: FOX13 received footage from the scene from shortly after the shooting.

UPDATE: 3:09 p.m. SCSO is reporting helping with the investigation.

SCSO deputies are on site of a shooting at Kroger located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville to support Collierville Police Department. SCSO is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 23, 2021

UPDATE: 2:47 p.m.: Multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed to FOX13 that 9 people have been shot at the Collierville Kroger.

UPDATE: 2:43 p.m.: FOX13′s Darrell Greene is reporting seeing three people on the ground. Their condition is not known.

UPDATE: 2:40 P.M.: A media briefing is expected to happen in the next 15 minutes.

UPDATE: 2:36 P.M.: The ATF is heading to the scene and will be helping with the investigation. FOX13′s Darrell Greene is on the scene and is reported seeing multiple ambulances rush from the Kroger. Darrell spoke to two witnesses who said multiple people had been shot.

UPDATE: 2:26 P.M.: Memphis Police said they are actively working on securing the scene at this time and are assisting the Collierville Police Department.

UPDATE: 2:12 P.M.: Collierville High School was put on lockdown due to the active shooter reports in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted and school officials said dismissal will proceed as normal at 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 2:04 P.M.: FOX13 crews witnesses two medical helicopters touch down outside of Kroger.

Collierville Kroger Shooting Authorities across the Memphis area are working an active shooter situation at the Kroger in Collierville. (WHBQ)

Officials said that the extent of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The active shooter situation is taking place at the Kroger at 240 New Byhalia Rd, according to officials.

This is an active situation and a developing story.

