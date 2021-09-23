https://thepostmillennial.com/aclu-redacts-rbg-quote-abortion-women?utm_campaign=64469

The ACLU posted a tweet supporting abortion access and used a quote from deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But in so doing, they redacted the word “women” and instead replaced it with “people.”

This has to be a joke. They redacted an RBG quote to remove from it “offensive” references to women. https://t.co/jGYFYmG2hV — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 22, 2021

During her confirmation hearing, Ginsburg told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When Government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”

This was part of a lengthy statement in support of abortion access. She repeatedly referenced women, those being the persons who are capable of becoming pregnant and gestating young.

But the ACLU removed that term to appeal to the narrative of trans activists who claim that women are not the only people who can become pregnant.

The ACLU instead wrote that Ginsburg said, “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person’s] life, to [their] well-being and dignity… When the government controls that decision for [people], [they are] being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for [their] own choices.”

But for Ginsburg, given the full flower of her statement, women are an essential component of that person who requires reproductive rights. She said, as regards military service at the time, “…if you are pregnant you are out unless you have an abortion… no man was ordered out of service because he had been the partner in a conception, no man was ordered out of service because he was about to become a father.”

She said further that “It was always a recognition that one thing that conspicuously distinguishes women from men is that only women become pregnant, and if you subject a woman to disadvantageous treatment based on her pregnant status… you would deny her equal treatment under the law…”

The ACLU changed Ginsburg’s words, but Ginsburg likely knew what constitutes a woman and her capability, and hers alone, regarding pregnancy. The ACLU, which employs a trans-identified attorney who claimed that biological sex is white supremacist, has also blocked attempts by a feminist group to find out how many trans-identified biological males are in women’s prisons.

However, the ACLU seemed to have no problem identifying what women were when it came to filing a brief in opposition to Texas’ pro-life law that bans abortion past six weeks gestation. Rhetorically, the ACLU does not identify women, though legally, they appear to know what they are.

