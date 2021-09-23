https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/actor-matthew-mcconaughey-gives-update-about-plans-to-run-for-governor-of-texas/

Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey gave an update on his potential plans for a gubernatorial bid in his home state of Texas next year.

Though he remained noncommittal, McConaughey did say he is still “measuring” a potential run, according to reports.

“Look, it’s going to be in some capacity. … I just — I’m more of a folksy and philosopher-poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician,” McConaughey noted during an interview on the “Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends” podcast Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“So I go, well, that’s a reason not to, but then I go, no, that’s exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I’m measuring, you know, what is my category? What’s my embassy?”

