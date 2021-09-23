https://nypost.com/2021/09/22/john-walsh-suggests-family-bought-brian-laundrie-time-to-flee/

Former “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is questioning whether Brian Laundrie was really hiding out in his family’s Florida home — suggesting it was just a “ruse” to help him get far away.

Walsh noted on CNN that there is no proof that Laundrie, 23, was actually at the house when his parents refused to let investigators speak to him last Tuesday, when Gabby Petito, 22, was only known to be missing.

It was the same day that his parents now claim he went missing after driving to a nearby nature reserve.

“Has anybody seen any confirmation that he was in that house?” Walsh asked on CNN Tuesday, referring to the time that the 23-year-old was under the spotlight after his girlfriend was declared missing.

“All this time, the FBI and the North Port police have been going on the word” of Laundrie’s parents and their lawyer “that he’s in the house,” noted America’s best-known citizen crimefighter.

Brian Laundrie talks to police in Utah after he and Gabby were pulled over. AP

John Walsh suggested the story that Brian Laundrie had been missing in a Florida reserve was a “red herring” and a “ruse.” Dennis A. Clark

“What if he came back with the van and was there for 10 days,” he said of the time from Laundrie’s return to Florida and the alert that his girlfriend was missing after their aborted cross-country trip.

He called it a “great amount of time to prepare for an escape” and to have “scrubbed the van” before coming under investigation.

He suggested the story on Friday that Laundrie had been missing in a Florida reserve since that Tuesday was a “red herring” and a “ruse.”

FBI agents remove evidence from the family home of Brian Laundrie. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

John Walsh asked, “Has anybody seen any confirmation” that Brian Laundrie “was in that house?”

“My philosophy is, he never went to the swamp,” Walsh insisted, saying searchers are wasting their time looking there.

“His parents and the lawyer … bought him four days to get out in front of this,” Walsh claimed.

He joined those ripping police for not having officers watching the house and movements of Laundrie’s family as soon as it became clear he was linked to a mysterious missing-person case.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are seen in an Instagram post. Instagram

“How the hell did this boy get out of the house? I think the FBI and the Northport police have gotten a lot of questions to answer,” he said.

“How did he get out of that house and get away?” he asked.

Walsh previously told CNN that he was “terrified” when he first saw bodycam footage of Gabby Petito’s fight with Brian Laundrie — calling it “classic domestic abuse.”

He also said he plans to “put the heat on Brian,” featuring the case Wednesday on his current show, “In Pursuit With John Walsh.”

“It’s the public that will solve this case, and I believe the public will catch this guy,” he said.

“We need to see this creep brought in and pay for this,” he said.

