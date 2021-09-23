https://therightscoop.com/heres-an-epic-reminder-of-just-how-nasty-the-smear-campaign-was-aimed-at-the-ny-post-article-on-hunter-bidens-laptop/

We know the mainstream media in this country is absolute garbage. We all lived it first-hand last year when the New York Post came out with their Hunter Biden laptop bombshell in October just weeks before the election, only to have it dismissed completely by the mainstream media, desperate to get President Trump out of the Oval Office.

As we told you the other day, Politico reported that the laptop had been verified as genuine by some journalist writing about Joe Biden. And the email from the Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for introducing him to his father, Daddy Joe, was also real. Of course we all knew that already, and that in of itself is evidence of how garbage the media was truly is in this country.

Today, Drew Holden posted an epic thread reminding everyone of just how nasty the smear campaign against the NY Post’s article and you can read that below:


If you made it to the end, feel free to use this as an open thread.

