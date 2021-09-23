https://therightscoop.com/heres-an-epic-reminder-of-just-how-nasty-the-smear-campaign-was-aimed-at-the-ny-post-article-on-hunter-bidens-laptop/

We know the mainstream media in this country is absolute garbage. We all lived it first-hand last year when the New York Post came out with their Hunter Biden laptop bombshell in October just weeks before the election, only to have it dismissed completely by the mainstream media, desperate to get President Trump out of the Oval Office.

As we told you the other day, Politico reported that the laptop had been verified as genuine by some journalist writing about Joe Biden. And the email from the Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for introducing him to his father, Daddy Joe, was also real. Of course we all knew that already, and that in of itself is evidence of how garbage the media was truly is in this country.

Today, Drew Holden posted an epic thread reminding everyone of just how nasty the smear campaign against the NY Post’s article and you can read that below:

🧵THREAD🧵 I don’t know if folks remember how bad the smear campaign was about NY Post’s Hunter Biden laptop reporting was, so quick trip back down memory lane. Beyond the full-court press from Twitter & Facebook, the media & Dems worked overtime to shut down the story. Look ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

It’s worth starting with @CNN. They brought on James Clapper to call the scoop – confirmed today by Politico – “textbook Soviet Russian tradecraft.” @brianstelter had a program about how it was obviously fake. @apbenven had an “anatomy” of it. Where’s the follow up, guys? pic.twitter.com/SxMB18Cy7P — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

I mean, for crying out loud, @NPR went through the trouble of explaining why they weren’t going to report on the story! Can we revisit that? pic.twitter.com/UPxdHskDsn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

@MSNBC went all in on this. They had a member of Congress, @CongressmanRaja, on to spread misinformation about it being a “Russian influence operation.”@JoyAnnReid called it a “Russian hatchet-job”@kylegriffin1 said it “appears to contain disinformation” All lies. pic.twitter.com/S8ZIX4aKJE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

A lot of the original narrative was framed up by @politico, who ran a story that a bunch of former intel types disputed the findings (without seeing them, of course). Today Politico announced that they had confirmed two of the key underlying details. pic.twitter.com/tyX6JjHwuz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021





Might be a good time to update this fact check, @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/I5AgToXJEk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

There were a bunch of elected officials who repeated this bogus allegation. Here are just a few. Obviously we had chief Russia conspiracy theorist @RepAdamSchiff. But we also had @davidcicilline, @BillPascrell and @ChrisMurphyCT, among others. Where’s the accountability? pic.twitter.com/WOWvbN4WBr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

I want to pause to drive a point home: in the weeks leading up to an election, big tech, the Democrats and the corporate press worked together to bury a damaging story about one of the candidates, and they succeeded. If you can shrug that off, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

There were a ton of the usual suspects pushing this false narrative. I don’t have room for all of them but I wanted to point out some of the more egregious ones.@joelockhart and @ThePlumLineGS, anything more from you guys? Still convinced it’s Russian disinformation? pic.twitter.com/p9IFZU4DJU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

And you, @McFaul? Do you still stand by your belief that this is a “hit piece so false that Twitter won’t even post it”? Or might there be something else afoot? And I suspect @tvietor08 is right that folks haven’t learned the lessons of 2016, just wrong about what the lesson is. pic.twitter.com/V6C1pAxtY1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

Wherever Russian conspiracy theories go, the Never Trump crowd is rarely far behind. This was the case here as ever. @davidfrum @MaxBoot pic.twitter.com/zb3oDXIYYU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

And this from @kurteichenwald is unhinged, even for him. pic.twitter.com/y5LXsXvLcm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

So, where is the follow up? Where are the fact checkers? Where are the social media warnings about these lies being disinformation? Not a peep. A fundamentally shameful episode. And one we aren’t likely to see any of the perpetrators of it revisit. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 21, 2021

If you made it to the end, feel free to use this as an open thread.

